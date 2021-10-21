This 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $248 is Black Friday cheap and going fast

If you're looking to score a cheap TV deal, then Walmart's early Black Friday sale has you covered. The retailer is dropping record-low prices, and we've spotted this 55-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $298 (was $448). That's an incredible price for mid-size 4K TV and the best deal we've ever seen for this particular model.



During last year's Black Friday deals event, cheap TVs priced this low were hot sellers and didn't stay in stock for long. We're surprised today's deal is still available, so we'd recommend snagging this early Black Friday deal now before it's too late.



Cheap Black Friday TV deal

Save $300 - Walmart's Black Friday sale has this 55-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $298. The Android set packs smart capabilities and the Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices. This is not only an incredible deal for a feature-packed mid-size TV but the lowest price we've seen for this particular model, which is why we don't think this early Black Friday deal will stick around for long.

The TCL 4-Series TV is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. The 50-inch TV also has smart capabilities that allow you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows from your home screen. You're also getting the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.



