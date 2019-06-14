These PS4, Xbox and Switch deals could be better than Prime Day's deals

You know how it is in the build up to Amazon Prime Day. You get your wish list of the best tech and gaming deals, save up some cash to splash and then Amazon goes and forgets about gamers for its biggest sale event of the year.

Last year was incredibly disappointing for console deals on Prime Day and while we've got our fingers crossed for better offers next month we'd certainly advise not skipping out on any great-looking offers that appear beforehand.

Today we're seeing a bunch of reliable high-street merchants getting involved with the current eBay promotion that sees a voucher code knock 10% off everything on the site. Many of these brand new consoles are already discounted and now you can knock another 10% off at checkout by entering the PRICEWIN voucher code. Full details for the code are as follows:

Discount: 10% off everything

At: eBay.co.uk

Voucher code: PRICEWIN

Expires: 23:59 Saturday June 15th

Minimum spend: £50

Maximum discount: £100

Nintendo Switch | £269.99 £242.99

Use voucher code PRICEWIN. This is the cheapest Nintendo Switch in the UK today with the next best deal being £259.99 at Amazon. There are no games included, but the massive saving on the £280 RRP leaves you plenty of cash to take care of that yourself. Looking for some ideas? Check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch games.View Deal

PS4 Pro | £319.99 £287.99

That's the cheapest price we've seen all year for the PS4 Pro. Sony's powerful 4K HDR console is still £350 at a lot of retailers so saving such a huge amount with the PRICEWIN voucher code is a big win.

View Deal

Xbox One X | Forza Horizon 4 | Forza 7 | £349.99 £314.99

This deal is actually even better than it first appears as the actual RRP of the Xbox One X 4K console is a whopping £450. Argos' eBay account has annihilated that price though thanks to a £100 discount and a further 10% saving with the PRICEWIN discount code.View Deal

Limited Edition Days of Play 1TB PS4 Slim | £279 £251

That's as low a price as you're likely to see for this limited edition console which has only just been released. Just enter the code PRICEWIN at checkout. There are no games included, but that's an excellent price for a 1TB PS4 limited edition or not.View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds £179 £161

When you consider the PSVR headset with no games or the camera cost a staggering £350 at launch a few years ago this is stellar deal. Be sure to pick Blood and Truth if you want a fantastic shooter to go with it. Add the code PRICEWIN at checkout to get this price.

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | 5 games | £209 £188

Like the deal above but with a bunch of extra games that make it worth the extra cash for us. It comes with VR Worlds, Skyrim VR, Doom VFR, Wipeout Omega Collection and Astro Bot. Don't forget to add the PRICEWIN code at checkout.View Deal

You don't have to use today's eBay voucher code on gaming though if those deals don't take your fancy. You can use it on anything on the site. Here are some category links to give you a handy head start.

Want to see what upcoming titles and tech we can look forward to in the world of gaming? Then take a look at our extensive coverage of the E3 2019 expo live from LA.