These Philips 4K TVs are back at insane sales prices, with Ambilight to boot

Still searching for that perfect TV deal? This Philips PUS8204/12 4K TV model is back at its incredible Black Friday prices, with hundreds of pounds to be saved on the high-tech display. (Not in the UK, or just missed the deal? Scroll down for other TV deals in your region.)

The Philips PUS8204/12 is available in both 50-inch and 65-inch sizes, with a £350 and £450 discount on the respective models.

Given the size of the displays, as well as the premium formats and panel technologies – 4K resolution, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision – you're getting a lot for your cash. Not to mention Philips' proprietary Ambilight technology, which projects onscreen colours onto the wall behind the television for a sense of atmosphere you won't get with other TVs.

Today's best Philips 4K TV deals at Currys

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,199 £749 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 65-inch display from Philips comes with 4K resolution, atmospheric Ambilight, and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 50-inch 4K Smart TV: £799 £449 at Currys

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this the ideal 4K TV for a smaller-scale home cinema setup.View Deal

