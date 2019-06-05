These are the free Nintendo Switch Online games for June

Nintendo has announced the three new games that will be added for free to its Nintendo Switch Online NES library for the month of June - but it's hardly a vintage month.

Subscribers to Nintendo's online service will get access to beat-em-up Double Dragon II: The Revenge, sports sim Volleyball and weird driving / platformer hybrid City Connection. The games will be available on from June 12, and here's what Nintendo has to say about them:

Check them out in action in the trailer below:

Time for next-gen freebies?

The $3.99 / £3.49 / AU$5.95 per month subscription cost now bags you well over 40 NES games to play on your Nintendo Switch , as well as the Tetris 99 battle royale puzzler.

It's great that the games library is growing all the time (though there's been the suggestion that they'll all eventually get swapped out), but the truly great 8-bit games from the early 80s machine are starting to dry up.

Here's hoping that as part of its E3 2019 Nintendo Direct, the company starts introducing newer virtual console games to the system. The ability to play SNES or Nintendo 64 games on the hybrid handheld would be a joy.