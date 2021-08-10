The Surface Pro 7 is on sale for just $599 in epic back to school deal at Best Buy

We're rounding up today's best back to school deals, and we've just spotted a fantastic deal on Microsoft's powerful Surface Pro 7. Right now, you can get the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for just $599 (was $959). That's a massive $360 discount and the lowest price we've found for the laptop-tablet hybrid.

Surface Pro 7 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - Our favorite back to school deal, Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for a record-low price of $599. That's a massive $360 discount and $100 less than last week's sale price. This laptop-tablet hybrid includes a black type cover worth $159.99 on its own.

Perfect for students, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. You're also getting a USB-C and USB-A port so you can connect displays, docking stations, and more, as well as accessory charging. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Surface Pro at this price, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More Surface Pro 7 deals

