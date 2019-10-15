The Google Pixel 3a gets a $100 price cut at Best Buy

Thanks to today's unveiling of the Pixel 4, you can now find fantastic savings on older generation Google phones. For example, Best Buy has the Google Pixel 3a on sale for $299.99. That's a $100 discount for the affordable phone that requires activation from Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. If you're not interested in a carrier offer, Best Buy is also offering a $50 discount on an Unlocked Pixel 3a.



The Pixel 3a was released in May of this year and was touted as Google's most affordable option from its line of Pixel phones. The Pixel 3a features a 5.6-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, and starts at 64GB of storage. The Google phone features an impressive 8MP front-facing camera for self-portraits and video and provides up to seven hours of battery life. The phone still includes an old-school headphone jack but can also connect to wireless headphones via Bluetooth.



Like we mentioned above, the $100 discount is only valid if you activate your phone at checkout from Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. If you're interested in an unlocked Pixel 3a, you can still receive a $50 discount from Best Buy. Whichever deal you choose, it's still a fantastic price for a solid Android phone.

Save $100 on the 64GB Google Pixel 3a at Best Buy. To receive the discount you must activate your phone at checkout with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. You can also save $50 on an unlocked Google Pixel 3a.

