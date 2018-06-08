The 7 best bits of PC gaming gear from Computex 2018

The coolest PC gaming gear of Computex 2018
We have seen a crazy two screen laptop prototype from Asus, MSI announce a fancy business-class laptop, and PC cases that aim to all but eliminate any noise from your tower from the largest computing conference on the globe, Computex 2018.
The annual event held in Taipei, Taiwan is nearly over, but that isn’t stopping us, nor should it stop you, from checking out all of the goodies announced and shown off on the event floor.
As far as gaming gear is concerned, we looked high and low to try and find the best Computex 2018 had to offer. From gaming keyboards to software to portable SSDs, we saw it all.
Without further ado, here are the 9 best pieces of kit we found.
- These are the best gaming PCs we've tested in recent memory
MSI Vigor GK80
Not one to be content with only making gaming computers, MSI’s Vigo GK80 gaming keyboard fits the mold of what we’d expect from the company.
Using Cherry MX RGB Red linear-style switches, the GK80 is supposed to be quieter than the competition, yet still provide a healthy amount of feedback. Of course, an RGB keyboard needs to offer some sort of customization options. The GK80 does just that using MSI’s Mystic Light program which can keep all of your accessories in sync.
With 1,000 Hz polling rate, 100% anti-ghosting, and N-Key rollover technology when gaming mode is activated, MSI promises the GK80 sets gamers up to win. A passthrough USB port and media controls are found along the top of the keyboard, adding yet more appeal to the colorful keyboard.
Zotac VR GO 2
Say you want to start gaming in virtual reality, but the idea of a cumbersome tether to your PC is just too much. What do you do? One option is to wear your PC as you would a backpack.
That’s exactly what the Zotac VR Go 2 is -- a PC in the shape of a backpack, powerful enough to take you anywhere in VR-land you want to be. The backpack doesn’t have a price yet, but the company is saying it plans on availability later this year.
Powering the demo pack is an 8th gen Coffee Lake Intel Core i7-8700T processor, and an Nvidia GTX 1070 GPU. One downside is that the pack relies on batteries, and as you can image providing juice to something this powerful is going to be taxing on batteries. Right now, the Go 2.0 should get around 1.5 hours of use before needing to be charged up.
PNY Elite-X Type-C USB 3.1 Portable SSD
A sturdy SSD for backing up your game library is a darn good idea, and the PNY Elite-X Type-C USB 3.1 is just that device. The outside shell is made of aluminum to help it withstand the occasional ding or drop.
The USB-C 3.1 gen 2 connection is incredibly fast, with 800 MB/s reads and 660 MB/s writes, all the while providing power to the SSD.
Multiple storage options will be available, going from 240GB to 480GB to 960GB. Pricing isn’t quite available yet, but PNY expects the Elite-X to begin shipping in July.
G.Skill Trident Z Royal RGB
The G.Skill Trident Z Royale RGB is not only a tongue twister, but it’s also a bit of a mystery. We do know this DDR4 memory looks unique, and shines bright like a diamond. There aren’t any diamonds on it that we know of, but a portion of the housing is covered in a faux crystal material and looks amazing as it lights up.
What we don’t know is when this colorful creation will be available, or exactly when it will begin shipping.
Cooler Master MK730 tenkeyless
Fans of tenkeyless mechanical keyboards will find the Cooler Master MK730 tenkeyless appealing. The MK730 is the tenkeyless version of the MK850, the company’s new flagship mechanical keyboard.
Beyond the Cherry MX switches, and RGB lighting the MK730 has a metal housing and a brushed metal look.
A magnetic pad attaches to the bottom of the keyboard, adding a bit of comfort for those extended gaming sessions we are all so fond of. Remove the pad and you’ll find an RGB panel on the front.
EVGA OC Robot BIOS software
Not an accessory you can hold in your hands, but EVGA’s new BIOS includes a new feature called OC Robot. When the OC Robot is activated, the system tests the system for overclocking levels, voltages, and temperatures to find the precise settings to get the most out of your system’s setup.
The OC Robot doesn’t just look for what components are installed and use predetermined settings — it actually tests your system and customizes performance based on this results. The OC Robot feature will begin shipping very soon, beginning with the X299 motherboards.
Patriot Evlvr
We first saw Patriot’s EVLVR Thunderbolt 3 portable SSD back at CES 2018, but it’s worth mentioning again.
With a single Thunderbolt 3 connection, the EVLVR portable SSD is powered and transfers content at read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,500MB/s. It’s fast.
The EVLVR comes in three different storage amounts, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.