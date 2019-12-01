The 23andMe DNA kit is 50% off on Amazon in this Cyber Monday deal

We've seen 23andMe DNA kit deals throughout the past weekend. Going into the Cyber Monday deals period, Amazon has the 23andMe Health and Ancestry service on sale for $99. That's a massive $100 discount, matching the price we've seen on Walmart over the Black Friday weekend. Meanwhile, the Personal Ancestry and Traits service is $79, a discount of $20. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best deals on DNA testing kits where you are.)



The 23andMe DNA kit includes ancestry service and more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and traits. These reports can give you insights on how your DNA can affect your chances of developing certain health conditions to help you make informed decisions for you and your family. The kit also allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1,500+ regions worldwide, and includes an automatic family tree builder.



As we mentioned, this matches the price we've seen on Walmart over this weekend, and it's a unique gift idea for anyone on your Christmas list. We don't know how long Amazon will have the DNA kit on sale (it's marked as a Limited Time Deal), so you should take advantage now before Cyber Monday finally brings this busy sales period to a close.

23andMe DNA Test: $199 $99 at Amazon

A popular Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Amazon

Save $20 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Amazon (also available at Walmart). The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1,500+ geographic regions, and includes an automatic family tree builder.

Here's another Cyber Monday DNA testing deal: Amazon has the MyHeritage DNA kit on sale for just $49.

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit: $75 $49 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated MyHeritage DNA test kit on sale for $49. You can discover your ancestry and a detailed ethnicity breakdown from 42 regions.

If you're not in the US, you can see today's best deals on DNA testing kits where you are below.

