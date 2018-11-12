Samsung's older flagships to get its sleek new One UI Android skin

Samsung revealed its brand-new Android 9-based One UI at its Developer Conference last week, and said that a beta version will be available to some Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and the Note 9 this month. A stable public version will be rolled out in January 2019.

At the time, nothing was said about older handsets receiving the revamped user interface. However, speaking to Android Central a few days ago, the South Korean electronics giant has confirmed that its 2017 flagships – the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and the Note 8 – will also receive the update.

While this is good news for those using the older handsets, no rollout date has been confirmed yet. There is a possibility that the One UI rollout for the older generation handsets could coincide with the Android 9 Pie update which, we’re hoping, won’t be too long after the public release of One UI early next year.

If you’d like to try the new interface, and use a 2018 Samsung flagship handset, you can become a beta tester by downloading the Samsung Members application from Galaxy Apps or the Google Play Store, and signing up. You will, however, need to be in the US, Germany, or Korea to register for the beta version.