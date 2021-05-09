Samsung's Galaxy S21 gets a massive $700 price cut in fantastic deal

Upgrade your phone to Samsung's latest and great Galaxy phone with this incredible deal. For a limited time, you can get up to $700 in savings on the Galaxy S21 when you trade in an eligible device at Samsung. This means you could get the Galaxy phone for as low as $99 - an incredible price for a high-end device.



If you don't have a trade-in, Samsung is offering up to $200 in credits towards free accessories with your Galaxy S21 purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: $799.99 $99.99 at Samsung

The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display, 128GB of storage, and provides an all-day battery life.

Released earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 features a gorgeous 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display and packs 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the new Snapdragon 888 processor. The S21 features a triple-lens rear camera array that includes 64MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, which offers 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The Galaxy S21 also features 8K video recording and an impressive all-day battery life.



This is an incredible deal if you have an older device trade-in and a fantastic price for the Samsung's latest Galaxy phone. This is a limited-time offer from Samsung, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

