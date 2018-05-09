Samsung tipped to be working on a wireless AR/VR headset

Samsung may be working with Microsoft on a wireless AR/VR headset, and it could rival a similar wearable device rumored to be in production over at Apple.

This is according to a report from The Korean Times who spoke to "a Samsung official by telephone who is involved with the issue".

It believed that Samsung now thinks that a mixed reality approach will be more successful than at VR-only (virtual reality) direction.

The firm has made numerous, wireless VR headsets already with its Gear VR range which using the power and display from a Galaxy smartphone to provide the brains.

A few months away

It's thought that the new rumored AR/VR headset may not need a smartphone to power it, in a similar way to Oculus Go.

The new Samsung AR/VR headset is tipped to launch at the IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin, Germany at the start of September.

