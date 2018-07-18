Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 specs leak and it's missing a feature you may expect

We might see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 as soon as August and at this point we have a very good idea of what to expect, as a more or less complete specs list has just leaked.

Shared by SamMobile, the specs apparently include a 10.5-inch 1600 x 2560 Super AMOLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera and a 7,300mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S4 will also apparently run Android Oreo 8.1, have Bluetooth 5.0, AKG-tuned audio, and support for Samsung DeX, allowing you to transform the slate into more of a PC by connecting it to a dock and a monitor.

Those specs are in line with what we’ve heard before, though this is the most complete listing yet. They paint a picture of a powerful but not quite top-end slate, thanks primarily to the Snapdragon 835 chipset, which was used by flagship devices back in 2017.

Trading one scanner for another

Today’s report adds that one thing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 apparently won’t have is a fingerprint scanner, with Samsung instead relying on an iris scanner.

That makes sense, as we’ve seen images of the slate with no fingerprint scanner in sight, though it still has fairly large bezels.

Of course, this is all just rumor for now, but with everything lining up this is likely true. We’ll know for sure when the Galaxy Tab S4 is announced, which might happen at IFA 2018 in late August.