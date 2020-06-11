PS5-like SSD speeds could be coming to PCs in August thanks to Samsung 980 Pro

Samsung’s 980 Pro SSD, the manufacturer’s first SSD to use PCIe 4.0, should be out before the end of August, according to a fresh rumor.

This comes courtesy of Ice Universe (as spotted by HWBattle), who is a fairly prolific leaker on Twitter, although they mainly deal in smartphone rumors (but seems to have expanded into the PC arena more, of late, having floated a Ryzen 4000 rumor recently).

Samsung 980 Pro SSD will be released within two months, you will see the super performance of real PCIe 4.0 SSD.June 10, 2020

Within the next two months, the ‘super performing’ SSD will apparently showcase the benefits of moving to PCIe 4.0, for those who have purchased a motherboard which supports the standard (like AMD’s X570 boards, or B550).

Of course, there are already PCIe 4.0 solid-state drives out there, like the Sabrent Rocket, a well-liked drive which hits a 5,000MB/s read speed. But the Samsung 980 Pro (which was unveiled at CES back at the start of the year) boasts a sequential read speed of 6,500MB/s, and a write speed of 5,000MB/s.

Seriously nippy

That’s very nippy in layman’s terms, even if you compare it to what we’ve heard about the much-talked-of PS5’s SSD, Sony’s drive will hit 5,500MB/s (5.5GB/s) of bandwidth – though admittedly with clever compression it could hit more like around 8 to 9GB/s in certain cases.

As you may have seen recently, Samsung is pushing hard in other areas with solid-state drives, and certainly when it comes to capacity with the incoming Samsung 870 QVO.

That SSD will be one of the cheapest you can get in terms of price per TB, and the 870 QVO will top out at an 8TB model according to a recent leak – and it will retail at $900, which doesn’t work out much more expensive than the very cheapest 1TB SSDs (in terms of cost per TB, that is).

Samsung’s 980 Pro will naturally come in more modest capacities ranging between 250GB to 1TB.

Check out all the best gaming laptops of 2020

Via PC Gamer