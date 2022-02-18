Presidents' Day sale slashes $600 off LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV

You can score a massive discount on LG's stunning C1 OLED TV in today's Presidents' Day sales event. Amazon has the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,896.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a $600 discount and the best price we've found for the premium display.
Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2022, the LG C1 OLED features a stunning OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life - perfect for watching the big game. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.
This is the best price you can find for LG's OLED TV and one of the best President's Day TV deals we've spotted so far. If you're looking for more bargains, you can see our main Presidents' Day sales guide with deals from Home Depot, Best Buy, Amazon, and more.
Presidents' Day sales: LG C1 OLED TV deal
LG C1 OLED (65-inch):
$2,499.99 $1,896.99 at Amazon
Save $603 - Our favorite President's Day deal is LG's brilliant C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,896.99. That's a massive $603 discount for the 65-inch display and only $100 more than the record-low price. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.
More Presidents' Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off vacuums, TVs, AirPods, clothing, and more
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts, and leggings at Amazon
- Allswell: 20% off mattresses + free shipping
- Appliances: save up to 30% on Samsung major appliances
- Best Buy: up to $740 off major appliances
- Casper: up to $595 on select mattresses with code PRESDAY22
- Cocoon by Sealy: save 35% off mattresses + free pillows and sheets set
- Dell: laptops starting at $229.99
- DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + $399 in free accessories
- Helix: up to $200 off + two free Dream pillows
- Home Depot: up to 30% off refrigerators, laundry packages, and more
- Layla: up to $200 off mattresses + two free pillows
- Lowe's: $600 off refrigerators, dishwashers, and more
- Macy's: up to 60% off clothing, jewelry, and shoes
- Mattress Firm: mattresses starting at $159.99
- Nectar: save up to $100 on mattresses + get $399 of free gifts
- Nike: 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Overstock: up to 70% off furniture, patio items, decor + free shipping
- Purple: up to $700 on a mattress and sleep system
- Saatva: $450 off mattresses at early Presidents' Day sale
- Samsung: up to $3,000 on 4K, 8K and QLED TVs
- Sealy: save up to 35% + free pillows and sheets
- Target: 40% off TVs, kitchen appliances, clothes, and furniture
- Tempur-Pedic: save up to $300 on select mattresses
- Tuft & Needle: 20% off mattresses + 10% off bedding
- TVs: TVs starting at $199.99 at Best Buy
- Walmart: save on tech, furniture, toys, clothing, and more
- Wayfair: up to 70% off furniture
See more of the best cheap TV deals that are happening now and the cheapest OLED TV deals and prices.
You can also see more bargains with our guide to the best Presidents' Day TV sales and the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale.