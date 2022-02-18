Presidents' Day sale slashes $600 off LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV

You can score a massive discount on LG's stunning C1 OLED TV in today's Presidents' Day sales event. Amazon has the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,896.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a $600 discount and the best price we've found for the premium display.



Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2022, the LG C1 OLED features a stunning OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life - perfect for watching the big game. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



This is the best price you can find for LG's OLED TV and one of the best President's Day TV deals we've spotted so far. If you're looking for more bargains, you can see our main Presidents' Day sales guide with deals from Home Depot, Best Buy, Amazon, and more.

Presidents' Day sales: LG C1 OLED TV deal

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,896.99 at Amazon

Save $603 - Our favorite President's Day deal is LG's brilliant C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,896.99. That's a massive $603 discount for the 65-inch display and only $100 more than the record-low price. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

