Huge OLED TV deals at Amazon drop the LG C1 to just $899 - its lowest price ever

Amazon's latest TV deals are offering up the LG C1 OLED for as little as $899 (opens in new tab) on the 43-inch variant this week - a whopping saving of 40% in total and the lowest price on this stunning premium display.

While the LG C1 (opens in new tab) has steadily been coming down in price over the past few months with the new C2 model on the market, it's still an amazing buy for 2022. It was, up until very recently, one of the top picks over at our best TVs (opens in new tab) buyer's guide, where we highlighted it as a particularly good value buy for those on the hunt for a premium display.

And, with a huge saving of at least $600, today's OLED TV deals at Amazon make this stunning display even better value. It's still pretty pricey, but you're getting that fantastic OLED display here, really powerful image processing and upscaling, as well as support for 120Hz at 4K. That last feature, alongside a dedicated game mode for reduced input lag, makes the LG C1 a fantastic choice for next-gen gamers looking to hook up the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

If you're interested, the other sizes are on sale too. You'll find the 55-inch for $1,096 (was $1,499) (opens in new tab), the 65-inch for $1,596 (was $2,499) (opens in new tab), and the 73-inch for $2,596 (was $3,799) (opens in new tab). Some of these prices are ones that we've seen before, but every size is either bang-on or near to their record-low right now. It's highly likely these will be the cheapest prices this side of Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) too, so definitely don't hesitate to snag one if you don't want to wait a whole month until this big retail event.

Outside the US? Check out the best TV deals in your region just below.

LG C1 OLED TV deal at Amazon

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED 4K UHD Smart TV (43-inch): $1,499 $896.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $603 - Pick up the stunning LG C1 OLED TV for its lowest ever price at Amazon this week. The recipient of a five-star review here at TechRadar, we think the LG C1 is still an amazing buy for 2022 thanks to its fantastic picture, powerful 4K processor, smart capabilities, and support for 120Hz at 4K. It's a well-rounded TV that can tick all the boxes and offer a truly premium experience at home for a reasonable price.

Want to see what other brands are offering? Check out our main OLED TV deals (opens in new tab) page for plenty more alternative premium displays. Alternatively, those on a budget should head on over to our cheap TV deals (opens in new tab) page for some fantastic lower-cost recommendations.