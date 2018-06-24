Poland vs Colombia live stream: how to watch today's World Cup football online

Live stream Poland vs Colombia - when and where Poland vs Colombia takes place on Sunday, June 24 at the 45,000-seater Kazan Arena in Russia. It's a late 9pm kick-off local time, so that's 7pm BST, 2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am Monday AEST. We make that 8pm in Poland and 1pm in Colombia.

The second round of fixtures at the FIFA World Cup for Russia 2018 will be brought to a close by the Group H duo of Poland and Colombia.

Though few will have laid money on the Poles to reach the latter stages of the tournament before it began, this is a side who breezed to Russia with eight wins out of 10 in qualification and who currently lies 8th in the FIFA World Rankings – four places above England. Goal machine Robert Lewandowski is the obvious player to watch, but much could depend on the supply line offered by fleet-footed Kamil Grosicki in midfield.

Colombia will also be keen not to over-rely on their star, and the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Radamel Falcao will hope to relive some of the burden from talisman James Rodriguez. If the rest don't step up, we may end up witnessing an all-Bayern battle between Lewandowski and Rodriguez to see who can carry their country a step closer to the last 16 of the World Cup.

To make sure you miss none of the action in Russia, we've created a special World Cup watching guide, helping you live stream every kick no matter where you are in the world. For all the live stream details specific to Poland vs Colombia, just keep scrolling down.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

1. Download and install a VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day money back guarantee and/or 15 months for the price of 12

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video and with a 40% discount throughout the World Cup Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Poland vs Colombia live in the UK

ITV will bring home the second weekend of World Cup action in the UK with live coverage of this one. That means you'll be able to live stream the whole match via the ITV Hub if you're on the move. Kick-off is at 7pm BST. And if you're outside the British Isles but still want to catch the coverage there's a very easy solution. All you have to do is get hold of a VPN and then head over to TVPlayer.com to live stream today's match.

How to watch Colombia vs Poland: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and kick-off for Poland vs Colombia is at 2pm Eastern and 11am Pacific. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to watch Poland vs Colombia: Canada live stream

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. Kick-off for Poland vs Colombia is at 2pm EDT.

How to watch Poland vs Colombia: Australia live stream

Free-to-air SBS has announced that it will now be showing all of the group games at the Russia 2018 World Cup. The official Australian broadcaster which will air the Poland vs Colombia game at 4am AEST. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Colombia vs Poland: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country. The next challenge is rising early for the 6am Monday morning kick-off.

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!