Can you watch the World Cup in 4K? Here's what we know so far

The BBC has made a big song and dance about the fact it's going to be the only destination for 24/7 coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 across TV, radio and digital. But where are the 4K broadcasts?

In an press release on the BBC website, the broadcaster announced all of the ways it would be covering the upcoming tournament with news of analysis and commentary across all BBC platforms and coverage across all kinds of media.

But there was no mention of a 4K broadcast. In some ways this is surprising given that the BBC has been actively trialling 4K tests on iPlayer, but it would have been a big step to show such a high profile tournament in the HDR format. After all, it's a big challenge given just how much data would be involved in encoding and transmitting the 4K footage.

That doesn't make it less frustrating for those who were hoping to watch the games in 4K, especially considering several countries, including Israel, Germany and Switzerland, have announced 4K World Cup coverage.

It isn't all over yet

There's still a chance that the BBC will make another announcement that'll confirm 4K broadcasting.

Interestingly, viewers spotted that the BBC streamed the second half of the FA Cup Final on 19 May 2018 on its iPlayer service in 4K, as well as Hybrid Log Gamma HDR.

And that's not the first time the BBC has been trialling 4K broadcasts. What HiFi spotted that it also streamed a 4K live broadcast of the Rugby League challenge cup fixture between York and Catalan before writing a blog post about the trial.

The post read: "We’re now looking at the results from this latest experiment to help us build our understanding for how we might be able to provide live events in UHD in the future."

These 4K trials look positive for the BBC's future of 4K HDR broadcasting. But is it too late to hope for a 4K World Cup tournament? Sadly, the answer is probably yes. It's a big shame and would have been a top opportunity to showcase 4K and HDR broadcasts. But let's keep everything crossed, just in case.