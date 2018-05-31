Welcome to TechRadar’s World Cup season: tech and the beautiful game

There is always electricity in the air when it is a World Cup year. The build up, the hype, the injured players, the team sheets, the sticker collections… everything culminates into what is a tournament of 32 teams fighting it out over four weeks to become the greatest in the world.

Sports and technology have always gone hand in hand, and over the course of 30 articles and four weeks, TechRadar, in association with Honor, will bring you all you need to know about football and technology.

From understanding how the entire infrastructure of the greatest show on earth works, to the wearables the players and everyone else is wearing to make sure their football is the best it can be, TechRadar’s World Cup hub is the place for tech lovers and football fans alike.

Throughout the next month we will be updating this very page with all the fantastic articles we have lined up to celebrate the World Cup. So, bookmark and every day you will learn something new.

The World Cup in motion: the infrastructure behind the greatest show on earth

From how the transport links will work to the cybersecurity that's in place to make sure nothing goes awry, Jamie Carter delves into just what needs to happen before a ball has been kicked.

World Cup 2018 on the go: the best apps to watch the action

Kick off the Summer season of football in the best way with these apps for your smartphone or tablet. This selection of apps will make sure you don't miss a minute of World Cup action.

TechRadar’s World Cup of Computers: it's all kicking off

If Pele was a processor... this light-hearted article looks at some of the best computers the world has seen and pits them against each other. Who wins might surprise you.

