Instant replay: the best apps to use while watching the World Cup

Whisper it quietly... it's coming home. No, really, there's actually a chance that football will, finally, return to its origin, draped in a heft of St George's flags and followed by a procession of fans who have demolished all the beer offers.

However, simply just watching the greatest show on turf play out live on your TV isn't enough these days, but thankfully there are a wealth of apps that will keep you up to date and your Three Lions passion burning every minute of every day.

We've selected some of our favourite World Cup related apps that will help you keep the tournament front and centre of your mind.

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 live

It's vital that no match is missed when the World Cup comes around, and thankfully you can stream every single World Cup 2018 game live on your smartphone (or tablet) thanks to the BBC and ITV.

BBC iPlayer - Free

The Word Cup 2018 matches are split evenly across the BBC and ITV, so you'll need both apps. iPlayer is the more accomplished, but you need a TV licence to watch. There are no ads though! For Android | For iOS

ITV Hub - Free

The second half of the essential World Cup watching double act, the ITV Hub is another must for anyone who won't be stationed in front of a television for every game of this tournament. For Android | For iOS

There are so many games throughout the World Cup that it can be difficult to keep up with all the latest information. Thankfully there are a wealth of apps offering, fixtures, results, score updates and video highlights.

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia - Free

The official app for the 2018 World Cup is an obvious download for any football fan eager to stay in touch with all the latest from Russia. News, scores, stats and highlights are all available here. For Android | For iOS

BBC Sport - Free

This app gives you more than just football - handy to keep an eye on Wimbledon and the Tour de France - but its World Cup section has excellent round up videos and the latest news. For Android | For iOS

Sky Sports Score Centre - Free

Sky Sports' dedicated football app gives you clearer fixture and results without the additional fuss of some of the other apps, plus there's news and video highlights as well. For Android | For iOS

Feel like you're at the FIFA World Cup 2018

Take your World Cup watching to a new level by viewing the games in virtual reality. With a variety of camera angles and the closest you'll get to the action without actually flying out to Russia, it's a unique way to keep an eye on the games.

BBC Sport VR - Free

Grab your VR headset and watch the World Cup in a totally new and immersive way. With the BBC Sport VR app you can feel like you're in Russia for the games (that the Beeb are showing). For Android | For iOS

Get the results you want

Not liking the way the game is going on the TV? Then take matters into your own hands and lead your team to World Cup victory with these top football games for your phone.

FIFA Football: FIFA World Cup - Free

Fresh from a dedicated World Cup 2018 update, you can lead your officially licences country to victory on your smartphone as you ignore their disastrous efforts in real life. For Android | For iOS

PES 2018 Pro Evolution Soccer - Free

For those who simply want to see the beautiful game at its purest, PES 2018 will endulge your ideals, even if the players on the pitch in Russia aren't reading off the same script. For Android | For iOS

Football Manager Mobile 2018 - £4.99

Are you seeing more managerial problems than player issues? Then step into the shoes of the man on the sideline and show them how you'd lay your hands on the World Cup. For Android | For iOS

