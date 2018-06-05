World Cup of sports games: cast your vote for the ultimate franchise of all time

The FIFA World Cup is approaching and it’s really getting us into a competitive spirit which is why we’ve decided to host the world cup of sports video games.

Like athletes, not all sports games are made equal – some just perform better than others. And sometimes we just have loyalties we can’t explain.

Here you’ll find a collection of the biggest and best names in the sports game world and we want you to vote for the games you think deserve to be awarded the title of Best Sports Game.

Things start off in the group stages with a total of 16 teams, which will then be narrowed down to eight, then four, then we’ll reach the final and you will decide the winner. Cast your vote across the four different groups below to get started:

Group 1

We're getting into the spirit of the World Cup at TechRadar by hosting our very own World Cup of sports games! Help us decide on the ultimate sports game franchise by voting for your favorites across our four groups and we'll narrow it down each day until we have a winner.June 5, 2018

Group 2

Group 2June 5, 2018

Group 3

Group 3June 5, 2018

Group 4