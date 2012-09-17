Canon launches new image management platform

Canon's new image sharing service, launched at Photokina 2012, makes it easy to store and access images, regardless of where they have been saved, using the cloud.

A unique tagging and indexing functionality helps you find any image quickly and easily, enabling you to share photographs with friends, family and social networks.

Services such as Facebook are integrated into Project 1709.

Any device can be used to upload images, using either a desktop uploader or directly from the website. Even if the same image is stored in multiple locations, advanced image matching technology can identify duplicate images for easy removal.

You can add tags, along with EXIF data that's automatically added to make searching for images quick.

Open for business

The Project 1709 beta opens today, with versions in both English and German. During the beta phase storing and accessing images, along with the tagging and search functionality, will be available.

Facebook integration is also available from today, with other third parties being added later in the beta program.

A full public launch is scheduled for 2013, when the real name of the service, along with additional features, will be unveiled. Enhanced search and tagging functionality will also be rolled out later.

Anyone interested in taking part in the public beta can visit the Project 1709 website.