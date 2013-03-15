Windows tablets and phones 'aren't selling very well', says Samsung CEO

Oh dear Microsoft - Samsung's not all that impressed with your mobile efforts as co-CEO JK Shin says that Windows tablets and phones just aren't selling.

We already had an inkling that Samsung wasn't the world's biggest fan of Windows tablets and phones when it emerged that it was planning to pull the Samsung Ativ Tab from the shelves in Germany and didn't even bother selling it in the US at all.

"Smartphones and tablets based on Microsoft's Windows operating system aren't selling very well," Shin told the Wall Street Journal.

"There is a preference in the market for Android. In Europe, we're also seeing lacklustre demand for Windows-based products."

Lacking in lust-factor

Interesting that Samsung chose to pan Windows Phone and Windows 8 as it announced a new Android smartphone and its latest Tizen plans; could the comments spark a split from the Nokia-loving Microsoft OS as Samsung concentrates on its own in-house system?

While we weren't blown away by Samsung's Ativ Tab, the Ativ S Windows Phone 8 smartphone is a solid 4-star effort, which is not too shabby - but if shoppers aren't shopping then that's another story.

Either way, we're sure Ballmer and co won't be printing the comments out and framing them for posterity.