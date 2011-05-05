Vodafone begins rolling out HTC Desire HD Android 2.3 update

Vodafone has taken merely a day to get its HTC Desire HD Android 2.3 update to its customers, with the new update available now.

Users should be getting an automatic notification that the new software version, which boosts the handset to the latest (ish) version of Android Gingerbread, is available to download.

And even better news: the new update (version2.36.161.12 if you're into the numbers) is available over the air, so you don't need to connect up to a pesky PC to overhaul your handset.

Vodafone is touting the upgrade as a pretty big deal, promising a number of 'fixes and improvements':

Enhancements to the user interface (simpler and slicker)

New Android Keyboard, with easy copy/paste feature

Improved Power Management

Internet Calling support

Multiple Camera Management (front and back)

The main one there has to be improved power management, as users have been increasingly frustrated at the poor battery life of the Desire HD, with many devices not even lasting a day on a single charge.

Now we just need the HTC Desire, Wildfire, Desire Z, Motorola Defy and HTC Legend to all get the update now... at least Google hasn't just offered a new version of Android with video chat enabled. Hang on...