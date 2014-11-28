OnePlus One now available to buy without an invite

The OnePlus One is an impressive handset for the money, but it's always been tricky to get hold of, with a cagey invite system and high pressure 24 hour pre-order windows the only way for you to bag yourself one. But no longer.

For the next three days (or until stock runs out), anyone can purchase either the 16GB Silk White or 64GB Sandstone Black model at $299, £229 and $349, £269 respectively.

For that you get a 5.5-inch full HD display, 2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB of RAM, 13MP rear facing camera, 5MP front snapper and the CyanogenMod version of Android KitKat.

Those specs rivals the big phones of the year - including the Samsung Galaxy S5, HTC One M8 and Sony Xperia Z3 - but at almost half the cost.

16GB is back

More recently the 16GB model hasn't been available, and its low price might tempt you in, but it's worth noting there's no microSD slot so that space may fill up quick.

OnePlus is also promising to have the handsets delivered before Christmas, with UK and US among the 16 countries it ships to.

Via PhoneArena