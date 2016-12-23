Android 6 Marshmallow update: when you'll get it and key features

Update: Android 6 Marshmallow is no longer the latest and greatest in Google's mobile software - Android Nougat is now out in the wild.

And, while most high-profile devices have been taken care of, there are still plenty of phones out there that haven't yet received the Android Marshmallow update.

So, the question remains: is Marshmallow likely to ever arrive on your device if it hasn't yet? As time marches on, the answer leans more towards "no", but we'll be keeping this guide up to date with any details we hear about new adopters of Google's big 2015 software update.

Original article follows below

Android Marshmallow is here. There are battery life improvements, greater app permission controls, standardized support for fingerprint scanners, more granular volume controls, USB-C support and new Google Now features, which are all part of a mix that makes this an exciting upgrade for users. But is your phone actually going to get it?

The release process for Android updates is more complicated than Apple's iOS updates, and just because an update has been launched that doesn't necessarily mean you'll have access to it.

In fact, you probably won't have Marshmallow yet. So far 18.7% of devices are running Marshmallow - that's not a great adoption rate for Google.

It's down to device manufacturers, and in some countries the carriers too, who spend quite a bit of time with the new software before releasing it to their devices. This comes at a time when Google has already released Android Nougat though.

Own an Android smartwatch? Read about the Android Wear 2.0 update

If you own a Nexus device you're in luck, as not surprisingly Google's new software has landed on those first – and manufacturers like Motorola are generally better at getting updates out quickly. But other manufacturers are a little less predictable.

Here are our top Android Marshmallow tips and tricks

To make the latest Android update less of a mystery, here's our constantly updated information on when it's likely to land on your phone.

Disclaimer: This article includes information for the rollout of Android Marshmallow software, but depending on region, mobile operator and carrier it can take longer than expected.

Google and Nexus

At the launch of Android Marshmallow, Google updated its Nexus range of products to the OS. Now, it has rolled out the Android Nougat update to the range, which includes the Nexus 5, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 6P, Nexus 7 (2013), Nexus 9, Nexus Player, Pixel C and the whole range of Android One devices.

Looking back to previous devices, Marshmallow won't be coming to the Nexus 4, Nexus 7 (2012) or Nexus 10.

Samsung

Samsung did a pretty good job of getting Android Lollipop on to its phones rapidly, but it slowed things down considerably for the Marshmallow launch. That said, almost all of the major handsets now feature the latest software.

The Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note Edge and Galaxy Note 4 now have the update in most regions and both the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge launched with Marshmallow pre-installed.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 has been updated too in the US, but only on certain networks. Samsung's Galaxy S6 Active and Galaxy A5 is also getting the update to Marshmallow now.

The Galaxy S6 Edge+ is getting the update in some markets now as well, but there's no guarantee it'll be on your version yet. Some versions of the Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo are now also receiving Marshmallow across the UK and Europe. There's still no word from Samsung on whether the Galaxy S4 and the Samsung Galaxy Alpha will get the update.

Sources claim the Galaxy Note 3 may never see the update to Android 6 as well.

As for tablets, the Galaxy Tab S2 is currently receiving the update to Android Marshmallow in both its 9.7 and 8.0-inch sizes, while the Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 is still waiting. If you're on Verizon the Galaxy Tab S will get the software upgrade, but Samsung has confirmed it won't if you're not on that carrier.

HTC

The HTC 10 launched with Android 6, and the Marshmallow is in the process of rolling out to those who have a One M9 and One M8, One A9, One E9, One E8, One M8 Eye and Desire 826

HTC has also confirmed the Desire 820, HTC Desire 816, One M8s, One M9+, One ME, Butterfly 3 and HTC Desire Eye will get the upgrade, but it's taking quite a long time.

Sony

Sony has finished updating its phones with the Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia Z4 Tablet, Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z3, Xperia Z3 Compact, Xperia Z2 Tablet, Xperia Z2 all seeing the Android 6 Marshmallow update.

The Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact, Xperia M4 Aqua, Xperia C4, Xperia C5 Ultra and the Xperia M5 are now the latest phones to get the upgrade.

The Xperia XZ, Xperia X Compact, Xperia X, Xperia XA and Xperia X Performance all come running Android 6 software while the Xperia Z1 and Xperia Z1 Compact will be missing out.

LG

LG hasn't been clear with its Marshmallow update plans, but the LG G4, LG G4c, LG G3, LG Magna, LG Spirit and LG V10 all have Android 6 software now. The LG G5 launched with the software already installed and we'd expect the LG G Flex 2 might get Marshmallow, but there's no official word yet.