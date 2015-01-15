LG G2 with Lollipop is running smoothly in video leak

It's been months since the LG G3 was graced with Android 5.0 Lollipop, and now it seems the LG G2's Lollipop update may be about to arrive too.

There's no official word from LG on when Lollipop will hit the G2, but the video below shows the latest version of the Google OS - version 5.0.1 - running smoothly on the older phone.

Watch it to catch a glimpse of what the LG G2 has in store, and try not to get too angry about the video's amateurish portrait orientation.

Android Lollipop has been rolling out slowly but surely to Android handsets the world over, bringing with it a new Material Design look, performance improvements, UI tweaks, and more.

Here's everything we know about the LG G4

Via Android Community