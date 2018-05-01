Oculus Go, the standalone VR rival to Rift, is on sale now for $199 / £199

Oculus Go, the standalone, wire-free virtual reality (VR) headset from the makers of Oculus Rift, is now on sale.

The announcement came as Facebook's F8 2018 developer conference kicked off today in San Jose, California.

The Oculus Go is available at Oculus.com in 23 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

In the US, shoppers can also find the Oculus Go on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and NewEgg, as well as at Best Buy retail stores.

Additional global retailers will have the Oculus Go, which doesn't require a PC or inserted smartphone to operate, on sale soon.

As for how much you'll pay for the chance to jump into VR with no wire, it depends on what Oculus Go storage option you choose.

The Oculus Go with 32GB of storage costs $199 / £199 / AU$299, while the Oculus Go with 64GB of storage costs $249 / £249 / AU$369.

With over 1,000 apps, games and experiences available at launch, there will be plenty to play when your Oculus Go arrives.

