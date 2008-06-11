LG announces new 5MP cameraphone

LG announced today a new addition to its cameraphone range, the LG-KC550. Taking some of the tech the Viewty uses, the KC550 is seen as a more affordable option for those looking for practicality over design.

Speaking about the new launch, John Barton, UK Sales and Marketing Director, LG Mobile, said: “We pioneered the camera phone market last year with the launch of the 5-megapixel camera-phone, the LG Viewty.

"The LG-KC550 extends our camera-phone portfolio, offering an affordable, feature-rich device that makes high-spec camera features available to everyone.

“This handset proves our commitment to constantly bringing innovative, high-tech phones to the market.”

Specs appeal

To give clarity to images, the KC550 is equipped with a Schneider-Kreuznach certified lens, an advanced image stabiliser and a 2.4in LCD screen.

For the videoheads out there, the KC550 can also enjoy DVD-quality movies encoded at 30fps 720x480 resolution – just like the Viewty. Oh, and it can also make phone calls.

The phone is also equipped with a motion controlled gaming function, via an accelerometer. Called the M-Toy, you can play control various games by tilting and rotating the handset.

The LG-KC550 is launching this month and is available through Carphone Warehouse, Phones 4 U and good ol’ Tesco.