Carphone Warehouse launches £12 monthly unlimited data

Carphone Warehouse has announced its 'never pay for the internet' package on its Talkmobile virtual network, offering unlimited internet access on a range of smartphones from £12 a month.

The Talkmobile virtual network runs on the Vodafone infrastructure, and Carphone Warehouse is hoping that the lure of a £12 unlimited data contract will boost its user base.

"Initially available for a month from 6 April to 4 May 2011, the contract includes a brand new mobile from a wide range to suit all budgets," explains Carphone's release.

"Customers can take advantage of 30 of the latest handsets, which accounts for over 70% of The Carphone Warehouse's smartphone range including the HTC Wildfire on the £12 a month contract, the INQ Cloud Touch at £18 a month or the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play for £30 a month. "

Catch-free?

The company states that the next best unlimited data bundle on a like-for-like handset in the UK is £360 more, basing this on the HTC Wildfire on a 24-month contract.

Mark Eastham, UK Trading Director at The Carphone Warehouse said: "The Talkmobile 'Never Pay for the Internet' demonstrates fantastic value and is unbeatable in the market.

"We wanted to offer customers a catch-free data tariff and we're really looking forward to seeing the results of this trial.

"There's no small print or fair usage policy so when we say unlimited internet access we really mean it. There's a range of tariffs to suit all budgets and an impressive range of 30 smartphones to choose from when taking out a contract."