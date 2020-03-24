Minecraft is getting free educational content in response to school closures

Xbox is adding free educational content to Minecraft in response to school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced it is adding a new 'Education category' to the Minecraft Marketplace which will allow players (and their parents) to download free educational content for the game, including lessons from the Minecraft: Education Edition.

"With hundreds of millions of kids at home due to coronavirus-related school closures more kids are going online to spend time with their friends, explore online worlds and learn through play," Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, said in an Xbox Wire post.

"Families are trying to navigate the need to help their children with distance learning and balance that with taking time to have fun."

So what's on the curriculum?

(Image credit: Microsoft/Mojang)

According to Xbox, this update adds a bunch of educational worlds that can be played alone or with others. Players will be able to explore the International Space Station, visit famous Washington D.C. landmarks, find and build 3D fractals, or learn about a range of subjects including marine biology, renewable energy, coding, Greek history and more.

These worlds also include lesson plans such as creative writing activities, building challenges and puzzles.

This free educational content will be available from today and will be free to download until June 20, 2020 from the Minecraft Marketplace.

However, if you have Minecraft Bedrock, then you can find this content by visiting the in-game store.