Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 hits lowest price ever at Best Buy

Best Buy's 4-day sale is happening now, and the retailer is slashing the price on one of the best tablets you can buy right now. For a limited time, you can get Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover on sale for $599. That's a $360 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the tablet-laptop hybrid.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



Amazon currently has the Surface Pro 7 on sale for $639, which is $40 more than the Best Buy deal, and it doesn't include the $159.99 Type Cover. Best Buy's 4-day sale ends this Thursday, so you should snag this incredible bargain now before it's too late.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life. Offer ends 6/25.

