Forget Prime Day: Amazon's Summer Sale is here with deals from Ray-Ban, Adidas, more

In place of Prime Day, Amazon has launched a summer sale with up to 50% off in savings on apparel, shoes, and accessories for the whole family. Amazon's Summer Sale 2020 includes incredible discounts on top brands with new deals dropping every day.

Amazon's Summer Sale mostly focuses on fashion items with up to 50% off popular brands like Ray-Ban, New Balance, Adidas, J Crew, and more. Today's top Amazon sale picks include up to 40% off athletic apparel from Amazon brands, 25% off apparel and shoes from Reebok, and up to 50% off in savings on top luggage brands like Samsonite and American Tourister.

Not interested in fashion? You can also find Amazon devices and best-selling tech items on sale like a $20 price cut on the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, making it just $29.99, the all-new Apple Watch 5 down to a record-low price of $299, and the popular Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with a free Echo Dot on sale for $189 (down from $298.99).



You can browse more of Amazon's top summer sale picks below, but keep in mind these are limited-time offers that are ending soon.

The best Amazon Summer Sales 2020:

Amazon's Summer Sale picks

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $29.99 in Amazon's Father's Day sale. That's a $20 discount for the smart speaker, which can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Echo (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Get the 3rd generation Echo on sale for $69.99. The smart speaker produces premium sound and works with Amazon Alexa to answer questions, play music, and control other smart home devices with the command of your voice.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. The compact smart home display works with Amazon Alexa, and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $139 at Amazon

You can score a $20 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $299 at Amazon

Get the Apple Watch Series 5 on sale for just $299 at Amazon. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the swimproof smartwatch that features GPS technology and an always-on retina display.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $249.99. That's a $79 discount for the Gold tablet that features a 10.2-inch Retina display and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Samsung 58-inch QLED Q60T Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $697.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the QLED Samsung 58-inch 4K TV on sale for $697.99. The Ultra HD TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

All-new Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99. The hands-free 4K streaming player is Alexa compatible, so you can use your voice to control your TV and play music from apps like Amazon Music, Spotify, and more.

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $279.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Get the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum on sale for $159.99 at Amazon. The best-selling vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and the compatible app allows you to schedule cleanings from anywhere.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: $298.99 $189 at Amazon

You can save $60 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free third-generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts, and you can hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $248.99 $179 at Amazon

Save $69.99 on the Ring Alarm 5 piece Kit and receive a free 3rd generation. The Alexa-enabled Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender.

Instant Pot DUO60 Plus Mini Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $20 on the Instant Pot Duo60 pressure cooker. The popular three-quart pressure cooker combines nine kitchen appliances in one and includes 13 built-in smart programs.

