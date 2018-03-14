Microsoft is trying something new with its E3 2018 plans

Microsoft has revealed its plans for E3 2018 in a new blog post on Xbox Wire and this year it’s trying something new.

Over the past few years, Microsoft has stuck to a tradition of hosting its press conference in the Galan Center in Los Angeles before opening a huge booth on the Los Angeles Convention Center show floor with playable demos.

This year however, Xbox is moving both its media briefing and its hands-on experiences to the Microsoft Theater. Though Microsoft will still have a booth in the main convention center, it’ll be dedicated to its Mixer streaming service. This would go some way to explaining all those floor plans showing a comparatively small Microsoft booth that were doing the rounds earlier in the year.

More room for activities

This change appears to be in response to the increased attendance numbers and scale of the show which has resulted from opening the doors to the public.

“Not only does the Microsoft Theater allow us to centralize our Xbox presence at E3,” Mike Nichols, Corporate Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer said, “but its size enables us to include even more fans and partners in the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing than ever before.”

Microsoft wouldn’t be the first big name in the industry to abandon the show floor for a more fan-focused event – EA has been doing the same with EA Play for a few years now.

Microsoft’s E3 press conference will take place on June 10 at 1pm PT/ 9pm GMT though at the moment we’re not sure what we can expect. After the big reveal of Xbox One X in 2017, we’re expecting a more software focused affair. Will we see a glimpse of the rumored Fable 4? Perhaps Gears of War 5? Or maybe, just maybe, Halo 6? We don’t have long to wait to find out.