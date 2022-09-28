Amazon launch live blog: Alexa, Ring, Echo, Fire and more gadgets are launching soon

If you're a big fan of Amazon products, like Ring, Echo, Alexa, Fire, Halo, Kindle or any of the many other sub-brands the online retail giant has, today is going to be a big day for you.

At 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST, which is 2am AEST tomorrow if you're in Australia, Amazon is hosting its big annual product launch – judging by previous years, we're probably going to see a deluge of new products.

New gadgets in the Echo family of smart home hubs, Ring line of smart cameras, Fire range of TVs and tablets, Halo series of fitness trackers, and possibly Kindle ereader line might show up. We also often see some weirder devices, like the Astro robot or Echo Loop smart ring, and software like Halo membership and the games streaming service Luna.

It's going to be a bumper event full of both serious and seriously strange gadgets, and judging by previous events, we could see anything upwards of two hours' worth of new device information.

Amazon could also try to start the excitement for 'Prime Day 2' as it's being called, a pre-Black Friday sales event that kicks off on October 11. Some of the products we're about to see could get discounts if they've launched in time.

Whether you're just interested in the new speakers or home hubs Amazon offers, or want to see all the bizarre and whacky new gadgets that will show up, we've got you covered.

TechRadar is going to be following along with the launch event, and has experts on all different product categories following along to give you some top-notch insight. So in the build-up to, during, and after the event, you can use this live blog to keep on top of everything.

Plus, expect some expert analysis in spin-off articles and opinion pieces too, so check back to TechRadar throughout the day for our notes.