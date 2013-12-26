"Amazon's Mayday assistant for Kindle Fire HDX saved Christmas in 9 seconds

Amazon is trumpeting the success of its Kindle Fire HDX technical support service Mayday, revealing it responded to users' cries for help with an average response time of just 9 seconds.

The Mayday service, which brings the tablet owners unlimited, round the clock, free tech support over a one-way video conference, gives users tutorials and helping them troubleshoot common issues

The retailer said it smashed its goal of answering users who hit the Mayday button on their tablet within 15 seconds in what must surely be the some sort of record for customer service.

When a user hits Mayday, the customer service rep is able to take charge of the user's display remotely, and even 'draw' on the screen to help point out features.

Great timing

While it's a great sign for new Kindle Fire owners struggling to get to grips with their new tablet, we can't help but feel for the poor folks answering Christmas Day calls from people who can't find the keyboard.

The company said the highlight of the day was a little girl pressing the Mayday button by accident, and her parents laughing in the background. Sounds like a great time.

"We set a goal for ourselves to have a response time of 15 seconds or less when a customer tapped the Mayday button - we're proud to say that on Christmas Day we met this goal, with an average response time of just 9 seconds," said Dave Limp, Vice President, Amazon Kindle.

"We're excited that millions of customers opened a Kindle Fire tablet this holiday season, and we're glad so many customers tried out the Mayday button."

Via Venture Beat