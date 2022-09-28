New Amazon Echo Dot promises bigger bass and clearer sound at the same size

Audio player loading…

Love Amazon's spherical smart speakers? Then today's a good day for you all round (sorry). Amazon just announced the new Echo Dot 5th Gen, with improved audio – specifically, up to 50% less distorting, and yet up to twice the bass at the same time.

It comes in a regular Echo Dot flavor, and a new Echo Dot with Clock that has a more advanced display, so it can show extra information beyond the time. That includes calendar appointments or a snooze countdown.

There are also two fabulous new Echo Dot 5th Gen Kids Edition smart speakers in town! Of these, our marginal favorite is probably the purple dragon, but the owl is cool too.

The regular Echo Dot will cost $49.99 in the US, while the UK price has risen from the Echo Dot (2020) to £54.99, while both the Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids will cost $59.99 / £64.99.

"Puff, the magic dragon, lived by the sea…" (Image credit: SnoopyTech)

There was no mention of a new full-size Echo to replace the 2020 Amazon Echo, so it looks like that's continuing as-is for now, though – but it will be updated with a new feature that means it can act as a mesh network extender for an Eero network.

There was also word of a new color for the Amazon Echo Studio (glacier white), plus news that existing Echo Studio models are getting an upgrade to add better spatial audio processing for 360 audio and great dynamic extensions to position sounds in space.

Amazon launched the smart speakers at a special Devices, Services and Ring Event – and there is plenty to celebrate. It also launched a highly specced 65-inch and 75-inch QLED 4K TV, new Amazon Fire TV Cube, Halo Rise smart sleep tracker and wake-up light, and a Kindle with a stylus for note taking.