LG OLED TVs are rolling out to the US this month – including the new GX OLED

There’s a host of new OLED TVs from LG arriving in the United States this month, as the South Korean manufacturer and TV brand opens the floodgates on its 2020 TV range.

The US and South Korea are the first territories to see the new 2020 LG TVs arrive on their shores, though a press release informs us that “Europe and other regions” are set to follow.

We first got a sneak peek at the new TV range at CES 2020, where LG showed off its new CX OLED – an update to last year’s winning LG C9 OLED TV – as well as the WX OLED, ZX 8K OLED, and the GX Gallery Series OLED.

The GX OLED is a new model all of its own, cleaving very close to the W Series TV of past years – as a thin, wall-mounted television with an OLED panel – but without the latter’s built-in soundbar.

That gives TV owners a lot more flexibility as to their audio setup, even if it’s sad to see the GX replace the ‘floating’ glass-panel E9 OLED we loved so much last year.

Into the spotlight

The other new addition to LG TVs this year is the light sensor we've also seen added to Panasonic TVs – which can calibrate Dolby Vision picture settings in response to the levels of ambient light in a room, using an algorithm called Dolby Vision IQ.

LG TVs won't, it seems, be able to use these sensors to optimize non-Dolby Vision content, given they don't have the Intelligent Sensing feature unique to this year's Panasonic sets.