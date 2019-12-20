Last-minute tablet deals from Amazon: save on Fire tablets for the whole family

If you're still on the search for the perfect Christmas gift, Amazon has last-minute deals on its own devices, like the best-selling Fire Tablet. A perfect gift for anyone on your list, the tablets also are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas day.



Amazon has the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $49.99. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the 8-inch tablet. You can also get the all-new Fire HD 10 on sale for $119.99 and the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet on sale for $59.99.

The Fire HD 8 tablet features an 8-inch HD display and offers a 16 or 32GB storage option. You can watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more or cozy up with a new book from millions of Kindle eBooks options. You also won't have to worry about recharging your battery throughout the day because the Fire 8 offers up to 10 hours of battery life.



Sunday is Amazon's last day to ensure your items get there by Christmas Eve, so you should take advantage of these tablet deals now before it's too late.

Fire HD 8 Tablet 16GB: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $49.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this 8-inch display tablet that works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon tablet deals:

Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

You can snag the Fire 7 tablet on sale for just $39.99. The 7-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

A great gift idea, you can save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 7-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a $30 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet is no 30% faster and packs 32GB of storage and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

