The best year-end sales of 2019: deals from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy & more

As we round out 2019, retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy are having massive year-end sales on leftover holiday stock. You can find record-low prices on a number of best-selling items which include TVs, laptops, appliances, smartwatches, and more.

To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the very best year-end sales below. Our top bargains include the Fitbit Alta HR on sale for $98, the Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384, the Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $288, and the Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99. You can also find today-only discounts on Amazon's digital services like select best sellers for $4.99 or less on Kindle.



Shop more of the best end-of-year sales below – and make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be continuously updating it with all the top deals leading up to the new year.

Amazon deals

Select best sellers for $4.99 or less on Kindle at Amazon

Today only you can choose from over $150+ best-selling eBooks for $4.99 or less on Kindle at Amazon. This is a fantastic opportunity to stock up on books for the new year.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

You can save $15 off the 3rd-generation Echo Dot at Amazon right now. The compact smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Tile Mate: $24.99 $20.99 at Amazon

For just $20.99 you can get the Tile Mate GPS tracker at Amazon. You can attach the tracker to anything you don't want to lose and use your smartphone to make your Tile ring when you misplace your things.

Echo Show 5: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon. The smart display connects with Alexa to show movies and TV shows, make video calls, check the weather and more completely hands-free.

Ring Floodlight Camera: $179 $129 at Amazon

The certified refurbished Ring Floodlight Camera gets a $50 price cut at Amazon's year-end sale. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and notifies your smartphone, tablet or laptop when motion is detected.

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $199 $139 at Amazon

Save $60 on the Ring Alarm 5 piece Kit and receive a free 3rd generation. The Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5: $338.99 $249 at Walmart

You can get a free Echo Show 5 when you purchase a Ring Doorbell Pro at Amazon. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker: $99 $79 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Walmart. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

View Deal

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $98 at Amazon

You can save $30 on the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch: $159.95 $138.44 at Amazon

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $138. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

Fitbit Charge 3 $149.95 $129 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $129. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $149 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for a record low price of $149. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch: $299 $164.14 at Walmart

You can get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $163.14. That's the best price we've found for the water-resistant Fitbit which features GPS technology and includes a built-in NFC chip which allows you to make secure payments on your wrist.

TV deals

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $189.99. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Sceptre 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $499.99 $229.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a slightly bigger screen size you can get the Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $230. A fantastic price for a mid-size TV that features 4K resolution and includes four HDMI ports.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $328 $288 at Walmart

Get the Vizio 50-inch V-Series TV on sale for $288 at Walmart. The 4K UHD TV offers smart capabilities and has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

Sharp 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $449 $299.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 5K TV, you can get the Sharp 55-inch smart TV on sale for $299.99. The Sharp TV has the Roku experience built-in and features a sharp picture, HDR, and easy access to your favorite streaming content.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series Smart 4K Ultra HD Roku TV: $329.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a feature-rich mid-size TV, you can get the TCL 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $299.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $379.99 at Walmart

You can score a massive $550 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

LG 60-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $499.99 $398 at Walmart

This deal is going fast! You can snag the LG 60-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for just $398. The UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices completely hands-free.

Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV: $599.99 $447.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K TV gets a 20% discount at Amazon. The 7 Series smart TV features a sleek, slim design and delivers a premium picture experience with PurColor technology.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

The Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV gets a $320 price cut at Walmart. The 4k Ultra HD TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to PurColor technology and offers smart capabilities.

Smartwatch deals

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm: $379 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has brought the price of the Apple Watch 3 with cellular down to $299. The smartwatch includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 44mm: $429 $379 at Best Buy

Get the 44mm Apple Watch 4 with GPS technology on sale for $379 at Best Buy. The smartwatch tracks activity, popular workouts, and calories burned and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.



Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm: $479 $379 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $379. The larger 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity and is available in a white or stone sport band or a black sport loop.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $429 $384 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the all-new 40mm Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384. The smartwatch includes GPS technology and is available in a pink sport band.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 44mm: $429 $414 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a larger display, Amazon has the 44mm Apple Watch 5 on sale for $414 at Best Buy. The Series 5 smartwatch includes GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

Google device deals

Google Home Mini: $49 $25 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale for $25 at Walmart. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, for just $25 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $25 at Walmart

Frozen fans can get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $25. As you read the book out loud, the smart speaker will play relevant sound effects and music to bring the story to life.

Google Home Smart Speaker: $129 $79 at Walmart

You can save $70 on the Google Home smart speaker. The powerful speaker is powered by the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to check the weather, play music, and control other smart home devices.

Google Nest Hub: $149 $99 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Nest Hub at Walmart. The smart display has the Google Assistant built-in and includes free three months of YouTube Music ad-free.

Headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $139 at Walmart

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $139 at Walmart. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $169 at Amazon

Get the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $279 at Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon has the top-rated Bose Q35 II headphones on sale for $279. The wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.95 $279.95 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Beats Studio3 headphones on sale for $279.95 at Amazon. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that come in several different color choices.

Laptop deals

Samsung Chromebook 3: $229 $159 at Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is on sale for $159 at Walmart. The 11.6-inch laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and provides up to 11 hours of battery life.

HP 14 Laptop: $229 $209.95 at Walmart

An excellent option for a budget laptop, you can save $20 on the HP 14 laptop at Walmart. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Lenovo Ideapad S340 15.6-inch Laptop: $449 $329 at Walmart

You can get the Lenovo Ideapad on sale for $329 at Walmart. The lightweight laptop features an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Dual-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and provides an eight-hour battery life.

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

You can save $200 on the Dell Inspiron 700 laptop at Best Buy. The 13.3-inch laptop features a touchscreen display and packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD.

Apple MacBook Air: $999 $749.95 at Amazon

You can save $249 on the MacBook Air laptop at Amazon. The 13-inch MacBook Air features 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Processor.

Gaming deals

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.

Xbox One X 1TB | Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Bundle| $499.99 $379 at Walmart

Typically this bundle costs around $400 so, considering how much it packs in, it's fantastic value for Gears fans at just $379. However, it's worth noting this is not the limited edition Gears 5 console.

Beauty and grooming deals

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with Free $50 Amazon Gift Card: $399.99 at Amazon

You can get a $40 Amazon gift card with the best-selling Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. The rarely discounted hairdryer provides ultra-fast drying and helps prevent extreme heat damage.

eufy Smart Scale: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

You can save $6 on the Eufy Smart Scale at Amazon when you apply a coupon at checkout. The smart scale works with a compatible app and provides 12 insightful measurements of your body's health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

Appliance deals

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $99 $45 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $45 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

Oreck Airvantage Plus HEPA Air Purifier: $160 $89.50 at Walmart

The Oreck Airvantage Plus Air Purifier gets a massive $70 discount at Walmart. The HEPA air purifier features 3-stages of filtration to capture a wide range of pollutants from the air and includes a convenient remote control.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $59.88 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for $59.88 at Walmart. The 3.2-quart air fryer can grill, bake, roast or fry your favorite foods with less oil.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $67 $59 at Walmart

A great Christmas gift idea, the Keurig K-compact is on sale for $59. The sing-sever coffee maker can brew a cup joe in under a minute and comes in five different color choices.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers can save $20 on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Cosori Toaster Oven with Air Fryer: $199.99 $179.99 at Amazon

You can save $20 on the Cosori Toaster Over at Amazon when you apply a coupon on checkout. The oven features 12-in-1 presets which include; pizza, roast, air fry, toast, bagel, bake, broil, cookies, rotisserie, dehydrate, ferment and keep warm.

KitchenAid Classic 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer: $259.99 $199 at Walmart

Always a bestseller, the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer is on sale for $199 at Walmart. The 4.5-quart mixer features ten different speeds so you can whip up any recipe or task.

Vitamix 5200 Blender: $449 $385 at Amazon

You can save $64 on the top-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender at Amazon. The powerful blender features a 64-ounce white container and features a convenient self-cleaning mode.

Vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: $279.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Get the affordable robot vacuum cleaner at an even more affordable price thanks to Amazon's discount. The powerful robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the compatible app allows you to clean and schedule from anywhere.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $197 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during the holidays, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $197 That's a $134 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled vacuum.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $279 $189 at Walmart

The powerful Dyson V7 gets a $90 price cut at Walmart. The cord-free vacuum features a V7 motorhead to deep clean carpets and hard floors and includes a convenient hand-held vac.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $499 $296.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $202 on the top-rated Dyson V8 Animal vacuum. The cordless vacuum cleaner provides up to 40 minutes of run time and features the powerful Dyson digital motor that's engineered to deep clean homes with pets.

DNA kit deals

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $84 at Walmart

Save $15 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Walmart. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder.

23andMe Ancestry Personal Genetic DNA Test: $199 $129 at Walmart

You can save $70 on the 23andMe Ancestry DNA kit. The DNA test allows you to discover your ancestry composition and includes 90 DNA-based reports on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and traits.

