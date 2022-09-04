Labor Day vs Black Friday mattress sales: Should you wait?

Audio player loading…

Labor Day weekend is here, but does that mean you should take advantage of the plethora of Labor Day mattress sales that are live? We understand if you're reluctant to splurge on one of the best mattresses right now if you think you can potentially score a better value in late November during Black Friday mattress deals.

However, if you're looking for a fantastic savings on a top mattress, some of this year's Labor Day deals resemble Black Friday-level offers – but it's not as clear-cut as it seems. Below, we'll be comparing Labor Day vs Black Friday mattress sales, using current market trends and past bargains to help you decide whether you should buy now or wait it out.

No matter when you choose to buy, make sure your purchase includes a mattress trial of at least 30 days so you can sufficiently test your brand-new bed at home. Meanwhile, you can transform your sleep for much less by opting for a mattress topper to add comfort and support to your existing setup. (You'll find discounted mattress toppers during Labor Day sales, too.)

Why buy from Labor Day mattress sales?

Historically, Labor Day is among the best times of year to purchase a mattress. If you need a new mattress right now, you'll be able to pocket substantial savings thanks to significant money-off discounts and free bedding bundles. So there's no need to wait until Black Friday if you don't want to pay full price.

Labor Day immediately follows one of the worst times of year to buy a mattress: summer. That's the period when manufacturers hike up their prices before dropping them for Labor Day and Black Friday. Of course, July 4 mattress sales are an obvious exception here, but we'll often see better deals for Labor Day.

As one of the last major holidays before Black Friday, Labor Day can serve as a preview for what's to come in late November. Right now, brands like DreamCloud and GhostBed are hosting Black Friday-level sales on their award-winning beds. There's a chance such offers will make a comeback during Black Friday season – and those will perhaps be even better, as we'll explain in the next section...

Why wait for Black Friday mattress sales?

If scoring the absolute cheapest price for a new mattress is your number one priority, then waiting until Black Friday will work to your benefit. Black Friday mattress sales (and subsequent Cyber Monday mattress deals) are the best ways to score a top mattress at the lowest price of the year.

Remember that Labor Day immediately follows a period when mattresses are at their most expensive – but even if Labor Day discounts match what we've seen over past Black Friday sales, that won't always translate to the lowest prices. As a rule, mattress costs during Black Friday are typically the cheapest you’ll find them all year as that's when brands will substantially drop their costs.

Whilst we expect Black Friday 2022 to once again be the best time to buy an affordable mattress, keep in mind that we are still in the middle of a cost of living crisis. Inflation is impacting the mattress industry, much like other sectors. This Black Friday may be host to the year's best deals on many top mattresses, but there's a possibility prices won't be as low as we've seen in recent years.

Top 5 mattresses to buy in the Labor Day sales

Labor Day sales are flush with mattress deals across a range of types and price points. Here are the five best Labor Day mattresses that are on par with Black Friday sales (or better), along with more of today's best mattress sales...

(opens in new tab) 1. The DreamCloud Mattress: from $799 $599 + $599 in free gifts at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Editor's choice: The DreamCloud Labor Day mattress sale knocks $200 off the DreamCloud mattress. That matches what we saw during Black Friday 2021, but the free items are worth up to $599, which is the highest valuation we've seen yet. (It comes with the brand's best pillows (opens in new tab), a cooling mattress protector (opens in new tab) and a cotton-blend sheet set.) Add a 365-night risk-free trial plus a Forever Warranty and you have an exceptional deal on a luxury hybrid bed-in-a-box. Read our DreamCloud Mattress review (opens in new tab) to learn why we rate it so highly for sleepers with back pain and night sweats.

(opens in new tab) 2. GhostBed Luxe Cooling Mattress: from $2,395 $1,198 + 2 free pillows (opens in new tab)

Save 50% - The 'coolest bed in the world' is now at the lowest prices we've seen. It's by no means a cheap mattress, even after half-off, but considering a queen is now $1,485 when it otherwise retails for $2,970, it's an amazing bargain. Also included with purchase are two free cooling pillows (worth $190) plus 10 years of accident protection from stains and spills on top of the standard 25-year warranty. You'll get 101 nights to trial it. All other GhostBed mattresses are 30% off as well, including the GhostBed Classic from $697 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 3. Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: from $1,398 $799 + $499 in accessories at Awara (opens in new tab)

Save up to $799 - This is among the biggest sales we've seen from the brand, which originally appeared during Memorial Day mattress sales. Organic mattresses aren't cheap, but this is a good saving on a popular model by the same company that owns Nectar and DreamCloud (hence the excellent 1-year trial, Forever Warranty, and up to $499 in free bedding included). The Awara is on the firmer side, which makes it a great choice for back or stomach sleepers in need of some extra support.

(opens in new tab) 4. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $599 $399 + $499 of free gifts at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Excellent value - Nectar is consistently among the best lower-mid-range memory foam mattresses (opens in new tab) for money out there. For Labor Day, the brand is cutting $200 off its already-affordable flagship mattress and throwing in $499-worth of free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector. As we note in our Nectar Mattress review (opens in new tab), most sleepers will find comfort and pressure relief. An industry-leading 365-night trial applies so you've plenty of time to test it out — along with a Forever Warranty to back your purchase for as long as you own it.

(opens in new tab) 5. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Foam Mattress: from $769 $499 + free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

Save 35% - Another excellent value on a memory foam mattress is courtesy of a consistent discount from Cocoon by Sealy. At 35% off, you can score a queen for $799 (was $1,239) – only $30 more than the all-time low we've tracked. Bring home up to $199 in free bedding, too. The cover is made with phase-change material to regulate your temperature as you sleep and the comfy memory foam delivers a relaxing, body-cradling feel. This is one of the best buys for hot sleepers who don't want to spend a lot on a cooling mattress.

More Labor Day mattress sales to check out