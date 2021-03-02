iPad deals are dropping back down to record low prices this week

iPad deals have been a little lackluster over the past couple of weeks, but if you've been holding out for some record low prices, your patience has certainly paid off.

We're seeing a number of iPad deals returning to these all-time lows right now, with the entry-level 10.2-inch model available for just $299 (was $329) and the latest iPad Air sitting particularly pretty at $549 (was $599). You'll have to move fast to scoop up these offers, though, as we've already seen those iPad Air deals flying off the shelves in other colors. Plus, the 10.2-inch iPad is always incredibly popular when it hits this price tag, so there's some serious competition out there right now.

If you need something a little more powerful, however, you'll want to be checking out Amazon's latest iPad Pro deals. While not offering quite the record low price drops, these sales can still save you some considerable cash - especially if you're after the larger 12.9-inch model. While the 11-inch is only seeing a $50 discount on the 256GB device (now $849, was $899), you'll find savings of up to $100 across a range of configurations on the more expensive tablet.

You'll find all our top picks from this week's iPad deals just below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap iPad deals in your region.

Today's best iPad deals

2020 10.2-inch iPad (32GB): $329 $299 at Amazon

This is an incredibly popular iPad deal - selling out every time Amazon drops that price from $329 to $299. It's easy to see why - as Apple's most affordable tablet the entry-level 10.2-inch model is its most popular, and with a $30 discount bringing it below $300 you're getting 32GB of storage and all those fancy new features at a great price.

2020 10.2-inch iPad (128GB): $429 $399.99 at Amazon

Quadruple your storage with this 128GB model, available for a record low of $399.99 right now at Amazon. This has been a particularly popular iPad deal already, and you'll only find the Gold model left at this price.

2020 iPad Air: $599 $549 at Amazon

Amazon has also dropped the price of the Sky Blue iPad Air 4 back down to its record low price of $549 this week. You'll need to move fast though, other models have already risen back up to $559 or $569.

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB): $899 $849 at Amazon

iPad deals on the 11-inch Pro models are running a little sparse this week. However, you'll still find this $50 discount on the 256GB model up for grabs. That's not the cheapest we've seen it (this device dropped to $799 back in November) but considering there are very few discounts available on these premium devices right now, those looking for more power should take note.

More iPad deals

