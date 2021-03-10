Save up to $150 on cheap iPad deals this week

Amazon's shelves are lined with excellent iPad deals this week, with some Pro and entry level models dropping back down to their lowest prices ever. That means now is an excellent time to grab a luxury tablet, and we're seeing discounts on the full range right now.

iPad deals have been a little lacklustre over the past couple of weeks, however right now you'll find the entry-level 8th generation 10.2-inch model available for just $299 (was $329), with the 128GB model dropping down to a brand new record low at $395 (was $429) - though there is a wait on shipping for the latter model.

If you need something a little more powerful, however, you'll want to be checking out Amazon's latest iPad Pro deals. While not offering quite the record low price drops, these sales can still save you some considerable cash - especially if you're after the larger 12.9-inch model. While the 11-inch is only seeing a $50 discount on the 256GB device (now $849, was $899), you'll find savings of up to $100 across a range of configurations on the more expensive tablet.

You'll find all our top picks from this week's iPad deals just below.

2020 10.2-inch iPad (32GB): $329 $299 at Amazon

This is an incredibly popular iPad deal - selling out every time Amazon drops that price from $329 to $299. It's easy to see why - as Apple's most affordable tablet the entry-level 10.2-inch model is its most popular, and with a $30 discount bringing it below $300 you're getting 32GB of storage and all those fancy new features at a great price.

2020 10.2-inch iPad (128GB): $429 $395 at Amazon

Quadruple your storage with this 128GB model, available for a brand new record low of $395 right now at Amazon. This has been a particularly popular iPad deal already, however, and shipping times are stretching back to April right now.

2020 iPad Air: $599 $559 at Amazon

Amazon has also dropped the price of the Sky Blue iPad Air 4 back down to $559 this week. That's not, unfortunately, the record low but it's only $10 away from it and with a wide range of colors in stock there's still plenty of value in here.

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB): $899 $849 at Amazon

iPad deals on the 11-inch Pro models are running a little sparse this week. However, you'll still find this $50 discount on the 256GB model up for grabs. That's not the cheapest we've seen it (this device dropped to $799 back in November) but considering there are very few discounts available on these premium devices right now, those looking for more power should take note.

