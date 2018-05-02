Intel’s newest Optane 905P is a ludicrously fast SSD

Intel is on a roll with introducing new Optane storage solutions and now the company has announced its fastest drive yet.

Meet the new Optane SSD 905P. It features the highest random read rated at 575,000 IOPS and random write rated at 555,000 IOPs we’ve ever seen. Its 2,600MB/s sequential read and 2,200MB/s sequential write speeds might seem pedestrian compared to the Samsung 970 Evo and WD Black NVMe SSDs we tested last week, but make no mistake, this is a fast solid-state drive.

The Optane SSD 905P, builds upon the already incredibly fast performance we saw out of the last generation Intel Optane 900P. Compared to it's predecessor, the Optane 905P hits 25,000 IOPs higher in random reads and 50,000 greater IOPs in random write.

Plus the 905P series also comes in larger capacities of up to 960GB, double that of the largest 480GB Intel Optane 900P.

As with its predecessor, the Intel Optane 905P drives come in two variants: a PCie expansion card (that now features built-in RGB lighting) and a more traditional 2.5-inch model. The earlier only comes in an 960GB capacity for $1,119 (about £825, AU$1,490) while the 2.5-inch drive version rocks 480GB of storage space and costs $599 (about £440, AU$800).