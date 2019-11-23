Instant Pot Walmart sales see big price cuts for top pressure cookers

We're merely days away from the Walmart Black Friday sale and the retailer is getting a head start with early deals that you can shop - including some great deals on Instant Pots.

You'll find massive price cuts on popular Christmas gift ideas, like the best-selling Instant Pot pressure cooker, where Walmart has the Instant Pot DUO60 on sale for $79.

That's a $20 price cut and it's the best price we've found for the six-quart programmable pressure cooker - although it pales into comparison to the $49.99 price that Amazon had on this little cooker on Prime Day this year.

The Instant Pot DUO60 is the most popular model and is always a best seller during Black Friday. The six-quart pressure cooker prepares fast and convenient meals by combing seven kitchen appliances in one.

The pressure cooker can saute, steam, stew, and slow cook and includes a high and low-pressure setting. The DUO60 also features 14 built-in smart programs so you can make soup, rice, yogurt, and more with a press of a button.

You can also find the Instant Pot Lux60 on sale for $64 and the Instant Pot Ultra on sale for $109. If you're interested in an air fryer and Instant Pot, Walmart has the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven on sale for $99.95.



This is a fantastic opportunity to score an Instant Pot deal before the madness of Black Friday officially begins. We don't know how long Walmart will have the pressure cookers on sale, so you should take advantage now while you can.

The best Instant Pot Black Friday deals:

