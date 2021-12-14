Hurry - the Apple Watch SE crashes to $229 in epic deal at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap Apple Watch deal, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the Apple Watch SE in stock and on sale for $229 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price.



Today's deal applies to the Black sport band, and as of right now, the Apple Watch is in stock and ready to ship. The delivery window is between December 23 to 30, so if you need it before Christmas, you might be out of luck. The Apple Watch 7 is also on sale for a record-low price of $349 at Amazon, and the Green and Blue sport band colors will arrive before Christmas day.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229 at Amazon

Save $50 - Today's cheapest Apple Watch deal from Amazon is the Apple Watch SE that's on sale for $229. That's the best price you can find right now and just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. Today's offer applies to the Midnight Black sport band and - in our eyes - is a better choice than the Apple Watch 6 as it comes with Fitness Plus and sheds the unnecessary ECG and blood oxygen tracking.

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, Amazon has the Apple Watch 7 in stock and on sale for a record-low price of $349. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options, and faster charging. Arrives before Christmas

The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 6 but at a lower price point. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, the smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

More Apple Watch deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales, and you can see the best Apple Watch 7 prices and deals that are happening right now.