Huge deal: Apple's M1 MacBook Air just dropped to its lowest price ever

We're rounding up today's best back to school deals, and we've just spotted Apple's powerful M1 MacBook Air on sale at a new record-low price. Right now, Amazon has the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for $849.99 (was $999). That's a massive $150 discount and $50 less than the previous all-time low price.

Today's best MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $849 at Amazon

Save $150 - Amazon has just dropped the M1 MacBook Air to a new record-low price of $849.99 - $50 less than the previous all-time low. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

View Deal

The 2020 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple's powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU to deliver exceptional speed and power. Perfect for students, the compact laptop weighs just 2.8 pounds, includes Touch-ID, and provides an impressive 18 hours of battery life.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 2020 MacBook Air and $50 less than last week's price. We don't know how long Amazon will have the laptop at this price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More MacBook deals

See more laptop offers with our roundup of the best cheap laptop deals and you can see more of the best MacBook deals that are happening now.



You can also shop for more back to school sales and learn more about the upcoming 2021 Labor Day sales event.