Huge Apple AirPods sale: the lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday 

Score incredible deals on the best-selling Apple AirPods before the madness of Black Friday even begins. Amazon just launched its Epic Deals sale, which includes massive discounts on the 2019 AirPods, the brilliant AirPods Pro, and the luxurious AirPods Max.



If you're looking for the cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $109 (was $159), and get the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for a record-low price of $129 (was $199).



If you're looking for noise canceling earbuds, you can get the best-selling AirPods Pro back down to $179 (was $249), which is the best price we've seen all year and only $10 more than last year's Black Friday deal.



You'll typically find these types of discounts during events like the upcoming Black Friday 2021 sale, but Amazon is giving us a headstart on holiday shopping with incredible deals that you can shop today.



Today's bargains are limited-time offers, and AirPods deals like this usually don't stick around for long.

Apple AirPods deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $109 at Amazon

Save $50 - The cheapest AirPods deal from Amazon is the AirPods with wired charging case that are on sale for $109 - just $10 more than the record-low price. We only see prices drop below this $119 position during major sales events like Black Friday, which means you're still getting a great deal on Apple's 2019 AirPods, even if they have dropped down to $99 before.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $129 at Amazon

Save $69 - Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale has the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for a record-low price of $129. That's a massive $69 discount and $30 less than last week's price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you want noise cancellation with your Apple earbuds, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179 right now. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than last year's Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up this epic deal while you can.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $489.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - If you're looking for over-the-ear headphones, you can get the powerful AirPods Max on sale for $489.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price. Apple's wireless earphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and sales and see the best AirPods Pro deals and sales that are happening now.



You can see more of the best Amazon deals that are happening right now and look forward to upcoming bargains at the 2021 Apple AirPods Black Friday deals event.