The best HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play deals in March 2018

These were two of the first phones to be launched by HTC in 2017 and if you're after one of these devices (with their shimmery backs), although they've already been superseded by the popular HTC U11. To be quite honest, they didn't exacly blow us away - there wasn't a lot of originality in their designs to persuade us that you should be buying an HTC handset instead of an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy.

But that doesn't mean that they're not worth a look - particularly the super cheap HTC U Play.

HTC U Play review in brief

Play by name...you know the rest

Screen size: 5.2-inch | Display type: Super LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels | Main camera: 16MP | Battery: 2500mAh | Operating system: Android 6 Marshmallow

Stylish design

Slick Android interface

Two good cameras

Bad battery

The HTC U Play is a solid Android smartphone with a playful bent. It has plenty of power, a decent display, strong cameras and smart bundled earbuds, so plenty to make it worth recommending - especially at the current price!

Read TechRadar's full HTC U Play review here.

HTC U Ultra review in brief

A cracker at this price

Screen size: 5.7-inch | Display type: Super LCD5 1440 x 2560 pixels QHD | Main camera: 12MP | Battery: 3000mAh | Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat

Stunning QHD screen

Stylishly designed

HTC Sense is a winner

Relatively old tech under the hood

The U Ultra is HTC's attractive 2017 phablet. That means a massive screen, and by god it's a beauty. That's thanks to the pixel-heavy QHD tecjnology. The second screen is a nice idea, too.

Read TechRadar's full HTC U Ultra here.