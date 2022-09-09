The best iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals: free devices, gifts, and more

iPhone 14 Plus deals are now available to preorder, with plenty of promotions to choose from. To help you save money, we've rounded up the best iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals here, with offers from all the major carriers, smaller providers, and even Apple direct.

Each iPhone 14 Plus deal on this page has a full explanation as to what it involves. We've provided all the information you need, from exactly how much you'll be spending to what you need to do to qualify for the savings.

The iPhone 14 Plus effectively replaces the iPhone mini series. It's an upscaled version of the standard iPhone 14, with a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It also boasts "the longest battery life on an iPhone," with up to 100 hours of audio playback plus up to 26 hours of video playback.

Otherwise, the iPhone 14 Plus shares the same angular design, notched screen, and upgraded specs as the iPhone 14, which includes an A15 Bionic chip, an advanced dual 12MP camera system, and dual eSim support. When we got hands on the iPhone 14 Plus, we noticed that it feels lighter than the similarly-sized iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The starting price of the iPhone 14 Plus is $899 / £949, which is $100 / £100 more than the iPhone 14. However, this is the only iPhone 14 model that won't be dropping on September 16: iPhone preorders are open, but the iPhone 14 Plus launches on October 7, so you'll need to be patient if this is the iPhone of your dreams. Fortunately, there are lots of iPhone deals for it today. Here's our pick of the best iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals now...

Looking for the other devices in the range? Check out our pages on today's best iPhone 14 deals, iPhone 14 Pro deals, and iPhone 14 Pro Max deals.

iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Plus: free with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's iPhone 14 Plus deals for launch are exactly what we anticipated, with the usual trade-in rebate of up to $800. As always with this carrier, this particular promotion is open to both new and existing customers so it's a very flexible option indeed if you're willing to sign up to a pricey unlimited data plan. Note, new customers will get an additional $200 as a welcome gift if they make the jump over from another carrier, a nice little bonus that'll stack on top of any trade-in savings you'll get.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Plus: free with eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T (opens in new tab)

AT&T's initial iPhone 14 Plus deals to preorder offer the usual flagship promotion at the carrier - namely a maximum trade-in rebate of up to $800. While this isn't enough to cover the entire cost of the Plus model, it's still going to significantly cut a chunk off the overall price over a 36-month plan duration. For the record, $99 over 36 months is just $2.75 per month - barely a scratch on top of the admittedly pricey unlimited plans at the big carriers.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Plus: save up to $720 with a trade-in at Apple (opens in new tab)

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus deals at launch are going to be your sole destination if you're on the hunt for an unlocked device. While it's a bit of bummer to not have many choices, the brand does offer its own trade-in rebates - even for unlocked devices. Since there are no unlimited plans attached, maximum savings tend to be a little lower but that's the price you'll pay for freedom from those pesky contracts. Currently, the maximum trade-in rebate is $720 for handing over an iPhone 13 Pro Max in good condition. An iPhone 13 in good condition will fetch you $470 off.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Plus: save up to $800 with a trade-in at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy stocks a range of iPhone 14 Plus deals today, all of which match the carriers themselves. Right now, you're looking at maximum trade-in rebates of up to $800 for AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile devices - all excellent promotions that can potentially see you paying just $99 in total for the device. Note, you will need a relevant unlimited plan to be eligible for a saving here, as with all the other big carrier options.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Plus: save up to $800 with a trade-in at Walmart (opens in new tab)

One more big nationwide retailer that will be stocking iPhone 14 deals at launch is Walmart, which again (like Best Buy) is matching the offers at the carrier sites. You'll find maximum trade-in rebates of up to $800 for devices on the Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile networks, all of which will be tied to those pricey unlimited data plans.

iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals in the UK

If you're joining us from the UK - welcome! We're currently busy updating this section with our top picks. Note, preorders are now live at the following retailers, although we're still picking through them to find our recommended tariffs.

iPhone 14 Plus preorders: what you need to know

The iPhone 14 Plus was announced alongside three other iPhone models and the rumors were indeed true – instead of an iPhone 14 mini, we now have a larger version of the iPhone 14 in the iPhone 14 Plus.

If the mammoth iPhone 14 Max Pro is out of your price range but the 6.1-inch screen of the iPhone 14 is too small for your tastes, the iPhone 14 Plus should hit that sweet spot. Not to mention, Apple claims it has the longest-lasting battery of any iPhone so it'll especially suit those who use their phone tirelessly for streaming or gaming.

iPhone 14 Plus: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 16 | Screen size: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR (60Hz)| Resolution: 1284 x 2778 | CPU: Apple A15 | Memory: N/A | Weight: 203g |Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 12MP

Like the base-model iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus dons an A15 Bionic chipset (six-core CPU, five-core GPU, 16-core neural engine). It's not quite the same chipset as the one present in the iPhone 13 Pro, as Apple tweaked it so runs faster and cooler than ever before.

However, the most marked upgrades have been reserved for the cameras. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 12MP f/1.5 main camera with a larger aperture sensor and 1.9-micron pixels, while the 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide camera has a 120-degree field-of-view. The 12MP f/1.9 front TrueDepth camera not only has a larger aperture than the iPhone 13, there's now autofocus – a first for an iPhone selfie camera.

Other noteworthy features include Sensor Shift optical image stabilization for steadier shots and a Photonic Engine that combines images for better quality results. No need to worry about lighting; the iPhone 14 Plus sports a brighter TrueTone flash along with superb low-light performance. For videographers, the iPhone 14 Plus has an Action Mode for fast-paced scenes and support for Dolby Vision and HDR.

Upgraded safety features will allow your iPhone 14 Plus to alert emergency services when it senses you've been in an accident (Crash Detection and send messages without a mobile signal (Emergency SOS via Satellite – live in November in the US and Canada only). The iPhone 14 Plus supports dual eSIM – and in the US that will be the lone standard, as models sold in the States will lack a physical SIM tray.

The iPhone 14 Plus may disappoint those who were hoping for another iteration of the iPhone mini, but it will satisfy those who crave an affordable large-screen phone. For $100 / £100 more than the standard iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus will grace you with a larger screen and the best battery life on an iPhone yet – in addition to the same specs refresh as the iPhone 14.

Of course, you'll need to be patient since the iPhone 14 Plus launches three weeks later than the rest of the group (October 7).