Finally an actual, genuine PS5 SSD deal on one of our favorite models - the Samsung 980 Pro

In a PS5 SSD deal field that's been largely barren for months, we finally have a decent price on a top drive that offers good value for money and is worth jumping on now.

The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB drive is down to $149.99 at Amazon right now (was $170). It's not a huge discount in and of itself, but the value is strong, and the price point is worthy of highlighting.

That's because, while it's not the lowest-ever price we've seen on the drive - that was $99.99 back in last summer's Prime Day sales and something we've not seen since - it is the lowest price since Christmas time. As a result, and the fact that this is 2TB of high-end, quality PS5 SSD, we would still recommend the drive at this price and say that it offers pretty good value for money. At $75 per terabyte, this is an attractive offer.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

The Samsung 980 Pro is a bit older but don't let that fool you - it can still punch with the best SSDs for PS5, including its successor, the 990 Pro. It's got all the features and specs you'd want from a fully compatible PS5 SSD too: it has a bespoke heatsink, comes from a top brand, has excellent read and write speeds, and also offers a very robust durability spec of 1,200 TBW (terabytes written - the total amount of data a drive can write in its lifetime).

If you want to compare prices, cast the net wider, or look at prices on the 980 Pro if you're not in the US then check out the below table which will serve up the latest lowest prices on PS5 SSDs no matter where you are in the world.